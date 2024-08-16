NCU provides pathway to nursing education in the US

With its nursing degree programme oversubscribed, Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has established a pathway for qualified applicants to attain their degree in nursing from Washington Adventist University (WAU) in the capital of the United States of America (USA).

A recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between both institutions allows students to spend two years at NCU pursuing a general programme in the sciences, and then transition to WAU to spend a further two years completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. This was disclosed by NCU President, Professor Lincoln Edwards, during his address at the 2024 commencement ceremony on August 11 at the Mandeville campus under the theme, ‘Empowered for Excellence: Poised for Greatness’.

The NCU president also announced a new programme, the Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security, which prepares students to pursue in-demand industry certifications from organisations like the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). The mode of instruction will be hybrid.

He also disclosed that under a partnership with HEART Trust/NSTA, NCU students are eligible to receive enhanced job readiness training and certification to complement their academic qualifications. Several members of the 2024 graduating class had successfully completed the HEART Trust/NSTA enhanced job readiness certification for the global services sector.

In addition to conferring degrees and diplomas to 582 graduates, NCU presented two honorary degrees and three special awards. Senator Julie LaShell Adderley, President of the Senate in the Bahamas, received the honorary Doctor of Laws degree in recognition of her distinguished career as a legislator, while attorney-at-law and economist. Dr Paul Douglas, treasurer of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Commerce degree in recognition of more than 30 years of financial stewardship at the organisation.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Department of Nursing, Beverley McPherson, a member of the first batch of students, was named as the NCU Product Sample for 2024.

The 2024 President’s Medallion was awarded to Bryan Johnson, production coordinator at the NCU Media Group. The second recipient of the award is David McLean, university transportation officer in the office of the president.