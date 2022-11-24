Need to relax or ease sore muscles? Try one of these popular massages Loop Jamaica

If you are craving some time alone and self-care, a massage is a great option.

From helping you to unplug and relax to soothing sore muscles and releasing toxins, a massage could be very beneficial to your body and overall sense of well-being.

If you have never had a massage and aren’t sure what is involved, here is a breakdown of four of the more popular ones and their benefits.

Deep tissue massage

Deep Tissue Massage

This is not for the faint hearted or tender skinned. A deep tissue massage, as the name implies, is a massage that goes deep. The masseuse works the muscles and tissues in your body, kneading them strongly to alleviate any pain and soreness you may have. This type of massage is said to be good for sports injuries, high blood pressure, and sciatica and back pain.

Swedish Massage

Perhaps the most popular type of massage, the Swedish massage is milder than the Deep Tissue, targets the upper layers of muscles, and is done primarily to help you relax and ease tension in your muscles. Masseuses use a variety of massage techniques with this massage including kneading and rolling of the flesh as well as smooth, gliding strokes.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

If you are experiencing issues that impedes the drainage of your lymphatic fluid, this massage is for you. A gentle massage, the Lymphatic Drainage Massage aims to reduce swelling caused by a buildup of lymphatic fluid in your body, a condition known as lymphedema. Always consult your doctor before booking an appointment for this type of massage.

Aromatherapy massage combines the use of essential oils and candles

Aromatherapy Massage

This massage combines the use of essential oils and candles or incense to elicit positive feelings. Some spas offer clients a choice of oils to use on their skin depending on what they want to evoke, whether it is calm, stress relief, detoxification or pain relief among other things. Popular oils used in this type of massage include lavender, tea tree, orange, peppermint, eucalyptus and chamomile.