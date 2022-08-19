Nekoro Vassell’s Summer cocktails, recipes included! Loop Jamaica

Whether you’re relaxing on the beach, liming with friends and family, or simply spending some quality time with yourself, a cool summer cocktail will ease its way into any ‘lituation’.

Since summer is never short of hot days, Beaches Negril Bar Supervisor Nekoro Vassell’s creative brain is also filled with great summer drink ideas.

He makes his creations so simple, that the cocktails can be remixed from a limited bar or a fully stocked premium bar.

These are some of his top drink picks that not only beat the summer heat but also make the creating process worthwhile.

Loop Lifestyle takes it to the head!

Tipsy Limeade

Ingredients

1/2 shot Wray and Nephew White Rum

1/2 shot Mr Boston Sour Apple Schnapps

1/4 shot lime juice

2 oz pineapple juice

Soda water

Method

In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients with ice and shake well. Pour into a glass of ice cubes. Garnish with lime and mint.

Beer with Me

Ingredients

Red Stripe Beer

Kingston 62 Gold Rum

Blending ingredients

1/2 oz Red Grenadine

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz Triple Sec Liqueur

2 oz of Tequila Silver

Method

Mix Red Stripe Beer with Kingston 62 Gold Rum in a serving glass. Add blending ingredients to blender with ice and blend until smooth. Pour on beer mixture and garnish with cucumber and lime.

Blue Island Cocktail

Ingredients

1/2 Absolut Vodka

1/2 shot Blue Curacao

1 oz pineapple juice

1/4 shot lime juice

Lemonade

Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake for 15 seconds. Pour into a glass with ice and top off with lemonade. Garnish with lemon or orange.

Vodka Scotch Bonnet Shot

Ingredients

1/2 shot Absolut Mandarin

Scotch Bonnet pepper

1 garlic clove

Sandals Blaze Fiah Pepper

Method

Muddle the pepper and garlic, then add all ingredients to shaker and shake for 20 seconds. Pour shot and serve.

Caribbean Sunset

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

1/2 oz lime juice

4 oz pineapple juice

1 mango

Method

Dice mango into small slices and combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker, shake for 15 seconds, rim margarita glass with sugar and garnish with cherry and pineapple.