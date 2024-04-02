NEPA announces appointment of new CEO, Leonard Francis Loop Jamaica

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has announce the appointment of Leonard Francis as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from April 2, 2024.

Succeeding Peter Knight, who led the agency until his retirement on March 31, 2024, Francis brings over two decades of experience in environment and planning to the role. His journey with NEPA began in the Spatial Planning Division, where he served as Director.

A release from NEPA said Francis has a master’s degree in planning from the University of Ryerson in Toronto, Canada, and an MBA in public sector management from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

Additionally, he has earned degrees in environment and planning, economics and management, and law, and has also had specialised training in public sector senior leadership development, green and innovative development, project management, and performance management.

He has also delved deeply into academic research relative to the environment.

Francis has also been an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology (UTech) in the urban and regional planning programme, and NEPA says he announced plans to implement a mentorship and succession-planning programme within the agency during his inaugural address to the staff.

In welcoming Francis, NEPA extended gratitude and best wishes to Knight for his service and leadership during his tenure as CEO.