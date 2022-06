The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has received reports of a fish kill within the Kingston Harbour area in the vicinity of the mouth of the Dawkins Pond in the Port Henderson area.

The reports were first received at about 9:30 am on Friday, 10.

In a release, the agency said it has deployed a technical team to investigate the reports, and will provide further updates.

The agency said members of the public are being advised not to collect the dead fish for consumption.