NERHA probes brawl videos gone viral at St Ann’s Bay Hospital Loop Jamaica

The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) has launched a probe into Sunday’s brawl at St Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann, which involved a staff member, visitors and members of the hospital’s security team.

Videos of the incident went viral on Wednesday afternoon, prompting NERHA to issue a statement on Thursday in which it said the melee occurred at about 5:34 pm on Sunday.

An outline of what led to the dispute was not provided by the health authority.

In one of the videos, two women – one said to be a doctor and the other a visitor to the facility – were seen arguing outside the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

They then began fighting, with other persons trying to defuse the situation.

While the dispute was ongoing, security guards and another man were involved in a separate fracas.

It is said that the man and the woman – a couple – had visited the hospital with a person for treatment. They reportedly demanded for the person to be attended to immediately, leading to an argument with the security guards.

As that exchange was ongoing, the couple’s vehicle was reportedly blocking the vehicle of the purported female doctor in the hospital’s parking lot.

She reportedly pointed this out to the couple, but this seemingly lead to tempers further flaring and the subsequent brawl.

NERHA, in its statement, said the St Ann’s Bay Hospital’s management has initiated “an investigative process” in response to the incident, which is in accordance with its protocols and standard operating procedures.

“We are committed to a thorough and impartial investigation that will provide a clear understanding of the incident,” said NERHA.

It added that, “We anticipate that the findings from the investigation will yield further details and insights into the matter, and are committed to transparency throughout the investigation process.”

NERHA said in recognising the impact that the incident may have had on the individuals involved, “counselling and support services” are being made available to staff members, patients, visitors and other stakeholders who may have been affected emotionally or physically” by the incident.

“We are committed to implementing measures to prevent incidents of this nature in the future, which includes additional training for staff and enhancements to our security protocols,” stated NERHA.

Meanwhile, some social media users who have viewed the video have taken sides relative to the brawl.

Some have commended the woman who is believed to be a doctor for defending herself, with some medical personnel pointing out that their colleagues have often been physically and verbally abused by patients and their family members over the years.

“Sometimes if the security guards are not on hand, they (the patients/visitors) beat we up there (at hospitals),” said a purported medical officer on X, formerly Twitter.

Other persons have argued that the purported doctor should have exercised restraint, and not fight back against the visitor.

“Imagine losing your job over fighting civilians. Some of those blows were excessive to me,” claimed a man on X.