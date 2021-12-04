Netball: England secure Jamaica series with big victory in Nottingham | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica lost the three-match Roses Reunited Test Series against England as the Roses scored an emphatic 66-47 victory in the second match on Saturday at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

The Sunshine Girlz suffered a 55-45 in London last week in the first and now trail the series 2-0.

The Roses took control of the second game from early and cruised to the half-time break 35-19 ahead after leading by eight points (21-13) at the end of the first quarter.

Jamaica had their best showing in the third quarter by matching the 14 points scored by England. The fourth quarter was also competitive with England prevailing 17-14. But England used the first two quarters to showcase their strength in depth and set the tone for victory in their first series win against Jamaica since 2013.

Jess Thirlby, England’s head coach, said: “I couldn’t be happier with how we asserted ourselves in the opening quarter.

“It was 2013 when we last won a Test series against Jamaica, so it’s another little bit of history.”

The series comes after the previously planned contest with Jamaica was postponed back in January because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions between the two countries.

The final match takes place in Nottingham on Sunday.