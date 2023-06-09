Netball Jamaica announces team for historic CAC Games debut Loop Jamaica

Netball Jamaica has announced its 15-member team for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, taking place in San Salvador, El Salvador, from June 23 to July 8. The team will be under the guidance of coaches Phyllis Thompson and Nicole Aiken-Pinnock.

Thompson expressed high hopes for the team’s performance, anticipating an impressive showing that will make both the nation and the players proud.

The coaches have implemented a rigorous training program, equipping the players with the necessary skills and fitness levels to excel in the upcoming competition.

Emphasizing the intensity of the training, Thompson stated that the program focuses on fitness, coordination, and different combinations.

Thompson stressed the importance of all selected players, emphasizing that their contributions will be crucial to the team’s success. She expressed confidence in the players’ ability to deliver on the court when vital substitutions are required.

This will be the first time that netball is included in the CAC Games, marking a significant milestone for Netball Jamaica.

The Netball competition is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on July 7.

The team members selected to represent Jamaica are Theresa Beckford, Kimone Shaw, Abbeygail Linton, Paula-Ann Burton, Quannia Walker, Abigale Sutherland, Adean Thomas, Crystal Plummer, Simone Gordon, Amanda Pinkney, Shadine Bartley, and Rebekah Robinson. Chenika Jones, Chamoi Manahan, and Zaudi Green will serve as reserves.

The management team consists of coaches Nicole Aiken-Pinnock and Phyllis Thompson, along with manager Claudine Harriott-Smith.