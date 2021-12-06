New audio recording features sets Uber apart from competition | Loop Jamaica

Uber has once again shown its commitment to users and lessors partners’ safety by introducing a new audio recording feature to the Jamaican market.

The tech giant says that this new feature is a part of its global focus to make leases safer through innovative technology.

Through the app’s Safety Toolkit, users and lessor partners will be able to start an audio recording at any time if they feel uncomfortable during a lease.

The recording will be encrypted on the user or lessor partner’s device, and will only be available to share as a report to Uber support agents that have the key to listen to the audio and take the necessary measures.

This means that the file cannot be listened to by either party nor can it be shared with third parties.

The file is saved and if the incident is not reported immediately, there is the option to do so later.

‘We always want users and lessor partners to request a lease and move with confidence. This feature is an addition to this continuous goal. Uber never stops thinking about how to keep our community safe and innovation is always necessary when it comes to providing in-app safety tools,’ said Uber.

The audio recording feature is set to join over 22 safety tools now available in Jamaica.

All lessor partners and users will be notified when the feature goes live.

For more information on how the application works, account registration, safety measures and everything you need to know about Uber, visithelp.uber.com.

Uber launched in 2010 to solve a simple problem: How to get a lease with just the touch of a button?

1.5m Leases later, the app develops products that help people get to where they want to be.

By transforming how people, food, and other items move around the city, Uber opens a new world of opportunities.

The app is currently available in over 10,000 cities worldwide.