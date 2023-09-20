New bail application date for cop charged with Donna-Lee’s murder Loop Jamaica

New bail application date for cop charged with Donna-Lee's murder
2 hrs ago

Donna-Lee Donaldson and Constable Noel Maitland (file photo)

A new bail application is expected to be made on November 15 for Constable Noel Maitland, the policeman who is accused of killing his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The case was mentioned in court on Wednesday, but a bail hearing that was to have been heard, could not be entertained, as the prosecution informed the presiding judge that they were not in possession of documents which were to have been filed by the defence ahead of the renewed bail application.

Further, Maitland was not brought to court because he did not receive the clothing that was expected for the court hearing, according to his attorney.

Consequently, the judge ordered Maitland to be further remanded in custody.

A plea and case management hearing is scheduled for November 1, ahead of the scheduled bail hearing.

Maitland has been in custody since his arrest on July 27, 2022 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson. He was charged with her murder on August 2 of that year.

A bail application was made in October of last year, but it was subsequently refused.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen with Maitland on July 11, 2022. She was reported missing two days later.

The police have theorised that she was killed sometime between 4pm and 8pm on July 12, 2023.

Investigators believe that Maitland acted alone in the killing of Donaldson, but theorise that he may have received help to dispose of the body, which has not been found.

Maitland has maintained his innocence.

