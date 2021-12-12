New Caledonia rejects independence in final vote amid referendum boycott

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favor independence, had called for non-participation in the referendum because they are in a 12-month mourning period following a September surge in coronavirus infections.

Provisional results published by French authorities showed support for a “no” to independence was at 96.5%, while turnout stood at 43.9%. Sunday’s vote, the third and final ballot on the issue, follows two previous polls in 2018 and 2020 in which the “no” vote got 57% and 53% respectively.

“The Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address.

“We can’t ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years,” he added. “A period of transition is now starting.”

