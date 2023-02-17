New chamber CEO meets with minister

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Stephen De Gannes with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon following their meeting earlier this week. PHOTO COURTESY TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTRY – MoTaI

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon met with newly-appointed CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Stephen de Gannes, to discuss strengthening collaboration between the ministry and chamber.

The discussions took place on Tuesday and focused on boosting diversification and investment in areas including agriculture, the environment, the creative industries and the maritime sector.

The ministry, in a release, said Gopee-Scoon stressed the importance of growing small to medium sized enterprises and increasing exports.

She also spoke of opportunities for businesses to diversify, expand and engage in the production of import substitution items. She said this comes as there is an “attractive” return on such investments.

De Gannes spoke of the chamber’s interest in exploring those areas in which the public and private sectors can work together on agricultural projects to promote self-sufficiency and increase the exports of such commodities.

Gopee-Scoon also indicated there is an increased interest in agri-investments as shown by the high participation by stakeholders in last year’s agri expo. She said this drew attention to the strides being made in local production of strawberries, mushrooms among other items.

Both Gopee-Scoon and de Gannes reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the creation of highly productive, innovative and internationally competitive enterprises.

NewsAmericasNow.com