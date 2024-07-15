New co-working hub opens in Kingston

Digita Global Marketing (DGM) has unveiled Enigma, a state-of-the-art co-working hub, with a $100 million investment aimed at revolutionising Jamaica’s creative and entrepreneurial sectors.

Located at Unit 304, Real Equity Professional Suites, 218 Mountain View in Kingston, Enigma offers start-ups and SMEs an ideal environment for growth with advanced technologies, ergonomic furniture and unique rentable ‘sleeper pods’ to enhance productivity and creativity. It also provides the atmosphere, connections, equipment, and marketing support needed for effective scaling.

Digita Global CEO Kemal Brown envisions Enigma as a catalyst for economic growth, fostering an environment ripe for creativity and entrepreneurship.

“This project aligns with global trends, with the creative economy projected to reach a valuation of US$985 billion by 2023. The venture is financed through shareholders’ equity and debt. Two-thirds of the funds were used for property acquisition, with the rest allocated to design, equipment, and technology,” Brown said, noting that Enigma has already created over 15 jobs and aims to formalize the local creative economy.

Brown plans to expand Enigma islandwide through Enigma Labs, an accelerator initiative providing training, grants, mentorship, and venture capital. “We see Enigma as a game-changer for the creative community. It’s about more than just providing a space; it’s about creating opportunities and fostering a culture and community of innovation,” Brown added.

Brown emphasised the venture’s potential to drive economic growth by enhancing capacity in the productive sector. “Entrepreneurship has the power to transform our economy. With Enigma, we are creating the infrastructure needed for our creatives, professionals, our clients and entrepreneurs to take their ideas and manifest them,” he stated.

Enigma is a half of what the company has termed the Creative Collective, with the other half dubbed Studio D – Jamaica’s premier multimedia hub. “Studio D is the ultimate space for limitless creative expression created by DGM to encourage transformative partnerships and foster creative synergy,” Brown indicated. Studio D is located at Unit 307, a few steps away from Enigma, allowing one to first, ideate and then create, bringing their ideas to life in the innovative multimedia studio, which will also be launched soon.