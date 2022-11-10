New Dawn: Wife and husband changing the lives of thousands Loop Jamaica

If a survey should be done across the length and breadth of Jamaica to identify some of the most noted set of nation builders on the island, the name Sharon and Vincent Fyffe would have to be added at the top of the list.

The wife and husband, are the vice principal and principal of the New Dawn Learning center, an early childhood institution, located in the heart of the St Andrew-based community of Pembroke Hall.

And with limited resources, the two educators, have for the past 18 years been helping to mold and shape some of the nation’s brightest minds.

“We normally cater to children between the ages of two to five years old and we normally work to prepare them for life at the primary school level and beyond,” the vice principal told Loop News in an interview.

In fact, if an even deeper check is carried out it would reveal that children, who would have passed through the halls of the small educational institution have gone on to take up positions in all sectors of society.

“We have students who would have gone on to join the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the army, those who would have gone on to become teachers themselves,” Ms. Fyffe, the principal revealed.

The teachers have however revealed that the task has not been an easy one.

The teachers reveal that while they don’t get paid enough to do what they do, the joy and fulfillment that they get when they see the students attending the school and later going on to excel and do great things is more than words can explain.

“This is something that we have been doing for approximately 18 years and the reason we continue is not because of the pay,” the principal disclose.

Her husband shared a similar sentiment.

“For example, I am also an artist by profession, and the money that I can make doing one art piece is more than I make teaching for several months,” said Mr. Fyffe.

The teachers also spoke about the challenges that they have to face trying to keep the school doors open.

“We are faced with a number of problems, one of the biggest is to secure enough funding to keep the school going,” said Ms. Fyffe.

The school administrators said the task of keeping the institution running was made even harder following the COVID pandemic.

“It has been rough but it is something that we continue to do,” said the principal.

Moving forward the teachers are making an appeal to all those who are able to help, to do what they can as the administrators at the institution try to upgrade the school to reach out to the next set of youngsters who will be attending and preparing to take on the role of leaders of tomorrow.