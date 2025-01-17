New development policy to advance public sector transformation

In keeping with its stated commitment to human resource development within the public sector, the Government has launched a Public Sector Learning and Development Policy which will support transformation efforts and ultimately lead to a dynamic public service that responds to the changing needs of the government and better national outcomes.

Led by the Office of the Cabinet and the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), the policy was developed with the expressed purpose of establishing a structured, integrated and sustainable governance mechanism for developing and managing the capability of public servants to deliver service excellence.

“The Public Sector Learning and Development Policy is a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to institutionalising a cohesive, well-resourced and transparent public sector-wide human resource development and deployment machinery. It’s another decisive step on the journey towards a transformed and modernized public service. This is how we will empower our people and cultivate a cadre of well-educated professionals who can quickly adapt to a dynamic global and local environment. This structured approach to learning and development is crucial if we are to meet our long-term national development goals,” said Cabinet Secretary Audrey Sewell.

Under the policy, there is a new management framework that brings together the key decision-makers and those accountable for various aspects of the learning and development process in Government. The policy also sets and will enforce standards around how learning and development is conducted across the sector. One key feature of the policy is the creation of a sustainable financing model for public sector training. This includes direct annual budgetary allocations to MIND, the provision of fellowships, scholarships and grants.

Left to right: Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Dr Kasan Troupe; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Wayne Robertson were among the screeners enjoying popcorn during intermission at the launch of Public Sector Learning and Development Policy at the Pegasus on January 31.

Other key policy goals include the embedding of a culture of learning throughout the public sector and a common leadership philosophy, sense of purpose and a set of core values and behaviours that underpin public service delivery. Core values developed after consultation with more than 300 public servants include accountability, innovation, inclusivity, integrity and impartiality, and service excellence.

“We have some long-term expectations of this policy, which are really about transformation and modernization. But over the short to medium term, we are looking for a public sector where pride and excellence are encouraged, where managers at all levels have the necessary knowledge to effectively exercise their delegated authorities, where public officers are getting the relevant skills and competencies to do their jobs effectively, and where the current and future human resource needs of the public are met,” Sewell noted.

The policy is the result of a collaborative effort among several public sector organizations including MIND, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the Office of the Services Commission, and trade unions. All ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of Government will be responsible for the full implementation of the policy and its associated guidelines.

In addition to its work in the development phase of the policy and providing technical guidance to MDAs, MIND will establish a public sector leadership development strategy and a Leadership Development Centre over the long term.

“Along with the policy, we’ve also launched the Public Sector Learning and Development Portal, giving every civil servant access to government’s Competency Framework Model, which outlines the specific competencies required for public servants across all levels of the sector. It’s now easier than ever for public servants to have a clear understanding of what they need to learn, and the skills they need to have to fully satisfy role requirements. But more than that, the portal details all the professional pathways for career development, essentially putting the power into the hands of the worker,” explained MIND Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ruby Brown.

The online platform provides easy, centralized access to specially designed learning materials, programmes and tools that public sector workers can use to manage their own professional development. The portal aims to support government’s efforts to improve performance, ensuring employees have the skills and knowledge they need; helps public entities align workforce competencies with government’s strategic priorities; and increase engagement among public servants as they foster a culture of continuous learning.