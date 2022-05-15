Home
Local
Local
Jamaica’s EAthletes face off in Mortal Kombat 11 on Sunday | Loop Jamaica
New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
WATCH: Intriguing concept at Pirate Palms Airbnb hotel in Red Hills | Loop Jamaica
Caribbean
Caribbean
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama
Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Says Baby Not His: “I’m Not A Father”
YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24: Hip Hop Reacts
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Business
Business
GUYANA-WATER-Water company pleased with new growth projection despite billion dollar outstanding consumer debt
JAMAICA-LABOUR-Industrial action by air traffic controllers disrupt services at main international airports
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
PR News
World
World
China tensions loom as Japan’s Okinawa marks 50 years since US handover
Polls open in high-stakes parliamentary election in Lebanon
Former Australian cricket icon Andrew Symonds dies at the age of 46
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
International CBI Units Put Extra Focus on Due Diligence Processes Amid Global Risks: CS Global Partners
Kobo Brings eReading to the Caribbean Through New Partnership With Nigel R Khan Bookseller Chain
Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Says Baby Not His: “I’m Not A Father”
Reading
New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
Share
Tweet
May 15, 2022
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
International CBI Units Put Extra Focus on Due Diligence Processes Amid Global Risks: CS Global Partners
Kobo Brings eReading to the Caribbean Through New Partnership With Nigel R Khan Bookseller Chain
Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Says Baby Not His: “I’m Not A Father”
Local News
Jamaica’s EAthletes face off in Mortal Kombat 11 on Sunday | Loop Jamaica
Local News
WATCH: Intriguing concept at Pirate Palms Airbnb hotel in Red Hills | Loop Jamaica
Local News
Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on:
Jamaica News | Loop News
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday officially opened the $580 million Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Area 4 Headquarters in Montego Bay, St James.
The headquarters is located at Barnett Street in the city.
The 34,073-square-foot four-storey st
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.