New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
New fire brigade regional headquarters opened in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday officially opened the $580 million Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Area 4 Headquarters in Montego Bay, St James.

The headquarters is located at Barnett Street in the city.

The 34,073-square-foot four-storey st

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols