New Firearms Act to be amended one year after implementation Loop Jamaica

One year after its implementation in November 2022, the new Firearms Act, with much tougher sentences for gun offences, is to be amended.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Tuesday that he had given instructions for the amendments to take place.

His announcement came one day after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, indicated that her office would be appealing the life sentence imposed on 26-year-old Atlee Murray of March Pen Road, St Catherine, who was caught with an illegal gun, with a view to having the sentence set aside.

The DPP, in a statement, noted that the sentence exceeded the punishment stipulated by the Firearms Act.

Murray was sentenced on October 26 and ordered to serve 15 years before being eligible for parole. In addition, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars for unauthorised possession of ammunition.

But, Llewellyn pointed out that the maximum sentence which could have been imposed on Murray for possession of a prohibited weapon was 25 years, with him having to serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.

“I have given directives to the minister of national security and the minister of justice to bring the necessary amendments to the Firearms Act to ensure that there is no ambiguity, no lack of clarity in the application of the penalties recommended by this House,” Holness said without addressing the DPP’s public comments on the Murray case.

The prime minister was delivering his statement in the House, during which he roundly condemned what he described as the “barbaric killing” of three people, including two boys, in Salt Spring, St James, on Monday.

In commenting on the Firearms Act, the prime minister stated that “in the process of its implementation, it would appear further review of the Bill would be necessary to align penalties and to ensure that the strongest, unequivocal signals are sent to the criminal element, particularly those who use dangerous weapons, illegal weapons such as high-powered guns indiscriminately and kill our children, that they will face the severest penalty applicable under the law”.

In his statement regarding the triple murder, Holness said:

“The Parliament should stand in condemnation of this gruesome act”.

He added that “each time that this happens, we declare and reinforce that our nation does not stand for this; it doesn’t reflect us”.

Pointing out that the triple murder resulted from a gang feud, the prime minister said, “The people who are responsible are gang members who used high-powered weapons indiscriminately in a public space with what can only be assumed to be the intention to create fear and panic in the country…a national fear”.

He said their action was “the equivalent of a terrorist act, and these criminals ought to be described and treated in that form”.

Holness noted that there were amendments to several pieces of key legislation currently before the House that will significantly increase the penalties “for such criminal terrorists, including increasing the penalty for murder. I urge the House to pass these amendments forthwith, before the year is out,” he said.

And the prime minister urged residents of Salt Spring and adjoining communities who may have information on the whereabouts of this “criminal terrorist” that they pass it on to the police.

“And I urge the police to ensure that the swiftest justice is applied. I urge the police to ensure that the entire area is brought under control, and we will give them the necessary powers and authority to carry out their duties within our constitution, (with) respect for human rights and the dignity of the people of the area.

“I want to give the assurance to the nation that the government will do everything within its powers to bring the perpetrator to justice,” he added.

The police have identified the two children and the man who were killed as seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith, both students, and Tevin Hayle, otherwise called ‘Bancel’, 26. All three were from Salt Spring.

The three were shot dead when a gunman opened fire on the taxi they were travelling in about 5:20 pm Monday at a section of the Flower Hill main road in Salt Spring. The police have theorised that Hayle was the intended target of the gunman.