New Fortress and I-Doc partner to offer students free medicals Loop Jamaica

Three hundred students across primary and high schools in St James, Clarendon and St Catherine will benefit from free medicals for back-to-school this month, thanks to a partnership between I-Doc Concierge Wellness Services and New Fortress Energy Foundation, as part of the LNG provider’s annual back-to-school programme.

I-Doc Concierge is an innovative Jamaican concierge medical service that provides telemedicine, home and workplace visits, general in-office visits as well as nursing care.

The partnership with NFE Foundation is a result of NFE’s longstanding relationship with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce & Industry, of which I-Doc Concierge has been a member since its inception.

According to Dr Sherridene Lee, Managing Director at I-Doc Concierge, “We know that the chamber has partnered with NFE Foundation over the past four years to host this amazing back-to-school programme in Montego Bay, and we’re just very happy that we’re able to help in a practical and meaningful way by providing free medical examinations for these students.”

Meanwhile, Oral Heaven, president of the MBCCI, added; “When we mentioned NFE’s back-to-school programme, I-Doc Concierge did not hesitate to come on board by committing their service for free. This is a significant investment in the students of St. James and one that we know will go a far way in helping to relieve parents of some of the financial burdens that come with back-to-school planning at this time of the year.”

One hundred students residing in St James will receive the free school medical examinations courtesy of I-Doc Concierge, while New Fortress Energy Foundation will provide the service for free to two hundred children who reside in Old Harbour and in the Port and Refinery Council communities in Hayes, Clarendon.

“We know that back-to-school is usually a very stressful time for many parents who do not have the resources to provide everything that their children need, and so, NFE is delighted to reintroduce our free medical and dental examinations program to help ease some of the financial burdens for these parents,” said Verona Carter, VP, New Fortress Energy.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, New Fortress Energy Foundation’s annual back-to-school fairs will be held on August 9in Old Harbour, August 10 in Hayes, Clarendon, and August 11in Montego Bay.

Approximately 1,000 students across all three locations will receive financial aid vouchers valued at $10,000 each plus backpacks packed with notebooks, pencil pouches and other school supplies. In addition, fifty students attending high school receive bursaries valued at $50,000 each to cover tuition and CAPE/CSEC exams, while one hundred students will receive tablets.

Students qualify for NFE Foundation’s back-to-school education package based on their financial needs and academic performance.