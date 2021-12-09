New Fortress Energy awards over $26 million in tertiary scholarships | Loop Jamaica

New Fortress Energy Foundation has awarded over $26.5 million in tertiary scholarships to support the academic journeys of 50 outstanding students of the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology Jamaica and the Caribbean Maritime University.

Fayval Williams, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fortress Energy commended New Fortress for the initiative. She described the company’s involvement in STEM education as consistent and impressive.

The minister also hailed the students for their academic achievement despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

” I know it has not been easy, especially going through the pandemic over the past almost two years, but you stayed the course, and your academic achievement is a demonstration of your resilience. I believe that education is the only sustainable way that we can take our people out of poverty in Jamaica, and so I implore you all to keep up the good work. Finally, I know you will not forget where you’re coming from and the help you received,” Williams said.

Now in its 5th year, the NFE Foundation scholarship programme targets tertiary students who are completing their first degree in an engineering or STEM discipline. The students are typically from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds and in need of financial assistance.

The students are also required to have a GPA of 3.0 and above and demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement.

New Fortress Energy said the scholarship programme is a testament to its commitment to helping grow Jamaica’s knowledge-based economy, particularly in the area of STEM education.

Professor Dale Webber, Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal at UWI, Oneil Josephs, Head of School of Engineering at UTECH and Professor Evan Duggan, Interim President of CMU, who were all present at the handover, each thanked NFE.

“This is an extremely important event for education in Jamaica and Jamaica. Those of us in the academic world and elsewhere have concluded that an investment in education and knowledge is the best dividend. And so, indeed, Jamaica says thanks as we look forward to the future benefits that we will all derive from these awards,” Professor Duggan noted.

The scholarship recipients include 18 students from the Caribbean Maritime University, 19 from the University of the West Indies and 13 students from the University of Technology Jamaica. Each student received either US$2,500 or US$5,000 each towards their tuition.

Meanwhile, Verona Carter, VP, New Fortress Energy, said: “On behalf of the entire NFE team, I’d like to congratulate all our scholarship recipients for the amazing job that you’re doing academically and

otherwise despite your financial challenges. There is no doubt that education is key to opening the door to jobs, resources and skills that a family needs to not just survive but thrive. And so, this scholarship programme is about supporting the next generation of engineers, scientists, innovators or leaders through their journey to reach their fullest potential and to support nation-building.”

In 2020, a total of 40 students received tertiary engineering scholarships at a value of $18.5 million, and 20 students received HP laptops to assist with accessing online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception in Jamaica, New Fortress Energy Foundation has provided tertiary scholarships and high school bursaries to over 250 students. The company has also donated tablets and laptops for more than 500 students and financial aid and school supplies to 5,700 primary school students.