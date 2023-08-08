New irrigation and funding schemes coming for farmers – PM Loop Jamaica

New irrigation and funding schemes coming for farmers – PM Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
New irrigation and funding schemes coming for farmers – PM

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has given a broad outline of some of the circumstances behind Jamaica’s inability to produce enough agricultural output to feed the nation and reap more benefits from export earnings from the sector.

In addressing showgoers at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Monday, Holness said of some 200,000 arable hectares of land locally, if 50 per cent of it is cultivated, the overall output could feed the nation and allow for broad exportation to the region.

However, he noted that a number of factors are hindering any rapid increase in production. These include irrigation challenges, which he said need to be overcome to allow for efficient farming on a wider scale.

In that regard, the prime minister cited two major irrigation schemes that are soon to come on stream, at Essex Valley and Pedro Plains, both in the breadbasket parish of St Elizabeth.

But he indicated that with the two new irrigation schemes in place, it will bring the country to only 18 per cent of arable lands under cultivation, as only 31,000 hectares are presently being used for agriculture.

Holness also announced that a new funding scheme is coming for farmers, and outlined some details of it, as seen in the accompanying video.

