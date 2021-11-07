New James Bond film driving hospitality traffic to Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Senior executives of Amadeus, a European-based global travel technology company, last week told senior Jamaican tourism officials that the September 30 release of the latest James Bond movie, ‘No Time to Die’, which has multiple scenes in Jamaica, is aiding in driving interest in destination Jamaica, particularly in the United Kingdom.

The briefing was given by Tom Starr and Alex Rayner, Vice-President and Director, respectively, at Amadeus, at the World Travel Market in London, England.

Amadeus’ technology and solutions serve as a backbone and power the global travel industry, including airlines, airports, hotels and railways, search engines, travel agencies and tour operations.

The Amadeus executives said they are seeing very high search and booking interest and demand for destination Jamaica in the United Kingdom, and attributed the interest to the work of the Ministry of Tourism and its agency, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), with key partners in the marketplace, as well as the new James Bond movie.

‘No Time to Die’ seems poised to overtake ‘Avengers: Endgame in the UK’, taking the fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing box office releases of all time from Marvel’s superhero blockbuster.

The ministries of tourism and culture and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) played leading roles in providing logistics, public relations and marketing for the latest Bond film.

Jamaica is Bond’s spiritual home, with Ian Fleming having written Bond materials at his house, ‘Goldeneye’ in St Mary.

Bond films ‘Dr No’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ were also filmed here in Jamaica.

For ‘No Time to Die’, the filmmakers constructed Bond’s retirement beach house on San San Beach in Portland. Other scenes filmed in Jamaica included his get-together with his friend Felix and meeting the new 007, Nomi.

Jamaica also doubles for the exterior Cuban scenes.

Jamaica should this month start receiving at least 16 flights per week from the United Kingdom, bringing the island back to approximately 100 per cent airline seat capacity as tourism numbers rebound. TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are offering nonstop flights between the UK cities of London, Manchester and Birmingham, and Jamaica.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has been leading a high-level team from the Ministry of Tourism and the JTB at the World Travel Market, one of the largest international tourism trade shows in the world. Bartlett was joined by JTB Chairman, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright; and JTB Regional Director of the UK and Northern Europe, Elizabeth Fox.