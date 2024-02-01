New job recruitment platform hailed as a potential ‘game changer’ Loop Jamaica

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has hailed the IKONWORK job recruitment platform as a potential game changer for the local labour market.

She noted that the online portal, which uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to connect jobseekers to the headhunting community, will be particularly attractive to present-day technology-savvy youth.

She said it also signals greater use of AI across local industries.

“A tool like this is very much tailored to our young people, our GenZs, who are exposed to so much technology and are so tech savvy. They want tools like this where they can interface and find work in that kind of more tech-savvy environment. The old environment doesn’t really work for them, and we have to be able to understand that,” she said.

Morris Dixon, who has responsibility for skills and digital transformation, was addressing the launch of IKONWORK in Jamaica at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday, January 31.

Jamaica’s first social media and networking platform, IKONWORK aims to connect candidates with career opportunities through a hassle-free job search experience.

The most recent acquisition of BERYLLIUM Limited, the platform is designed to decrease the time taken by jobseekers to find job openings, decrease the gap between matching the qualified workforce to jobs, and providing easy and quick access to recruiters of top hiring companies in Jamaica.

Using IKONWORK’s recruitment and job management portal, jobseekers can update their professional profile and résumé, connect with their peers and other professionals, showcase their skills, explore better job opportunities, and reach out to employers that most closely match their career goals.

It provides diverse job listings in all industries, advanced search filters whether by industry location or job type, customised profiles, an efficient application process that also allows for job alerts and a responsive design with access anytime, anywhere, using a mobile-friendly design.

The platform includes IKONWORK HIRE, an applicant tracking system which allows recruiters to manage applications, communicate with the candidates, streamline the hiring process, and make decisions based on analytics.

Chief Executive Officer of IKONWORK HIRE, Veda Samai, said the platform is poised to revolutionise the way organisations approach talent acquisition.

“This is more than just a tool for employers. It is a strategic ally pursuing organisational excellence and contributing to long-term success. The applicant tracking software tool streamlines your hiring processes so that you can find the best employees faster,” she noted.

Persons may access the platform by visiting ikonwork.com