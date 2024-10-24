New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas – Vaz
Karl Samuda, Mike Henry to end decades-long political careers - Chang
New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz
Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands
Poll: Are you drawn to current Black Friday deals?
Independent candidate Banks has withdrawn from by-election, but...
Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27
Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Man City
Khadija Shaw's double sends Man City to Champions League quarterfinals
Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa
A Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus at the under-construction Morant Bay Urban Centre in the St Thomas capital (Photo: Daryl Vaz on X).
Starting early in December, residents of St Thomas are to experience a revamped public transportation system thanks to a pilot project being initiated with two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) routes that are to be established to extend into the south-eastern parish.
The details were provided by Transport Minister Daryl Vaz in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, and followed on his previous commitment that more JUTC routes are to come on stream as a result of the acquisition of 100 new buses in July of this year.
"I am pleased to announce that the future of urban transport within Morant Bay is becoming a reality following a successful pilot. The #NextChapter of public transportation will be more efficient and more accessible," Vaz wrote.
Daryl Vaz
He said key features of the pilot will include an introductory fare discount for all Smartcard users.
Additionally, the proposed pilot service will see two JUTC buses operating from downtown Kingston to Yallahs in St Thomas, as well as two buses operating between downtown Kingston and Morant Bay.
"A date in early December has been set for the commencement, pending the final review of logistics and the data collected," Vaz stated.
According to him, "As Minister of Transport, our vision of a more inclusive transport company means public commute options for Jamaicans in all parishes."
More From
The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is inviting the general public to its plant sale on Friday, December 6.
General Manager, Shaun Cameron said that the sale aims to attract small and casual farmers w
The world is his oyster
Investigators have provided more details in the case involving the retired police man who reportedly shot a man at a bar in St James and was accused of leaving the island.
The former JCF member ide
Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.
Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma
Jamaica’s economy contracted by 2.8 per cent in real value added for the July to September quarter, when compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, the Planning