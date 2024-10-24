Poll: Are you drawn to current Black Friday deals? Chinese-made rifle and ammunition found hidden in Spanish Town Mayor of St Ann’s Bay asks funeral homes to inform about burial grants Over 70 roads to be repaired in 5 parishes under new REACH phase - NWA Delta CEO: Trump will reverse government 'overreach' seen under Biden Crawford demands urgent action to protect schools from rising violence
New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas – Vaz

22 November 2024
4 hrs ago

A Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus at the under-construction Morant Bay Urban Centre in the St Thomas capital (Photo: Daryl Vaz on X).

Starting early in December, residents of St Thomas are to experience a revamped public transportation system thanks to a pilot project being initiated with two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) routes that are to be established to extend into the south-eastern parish.

The details were provided by Transport Minister Daryl Vaz in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, and followed on his previous commitment that more JUTC routes are to come on stream as a result of the acquisition of 100 new buses in July of this year.

"I am pleased to announce that the future of urban transport within Morant Bay is becoming a reality following a successful pilot. The #NextChapter of public transportation will be more efficient and more accessible," Vaz wrote.

Daryl Vaz

He said key features of the pilot will include an introductory fare discount for all Smartcard users.

Additionally, the proposed pilot service will see two JUTC buses operating from downtown Kingston to Yallahs in St Thomas, as well as two buses operating between downtown Kingston and Morant Bay.

"A date in early December has been set for the commencement, pending the final review of logistics and the data collected," Vaz stated.

According to him, "As Minister of Transport, our vision of a more inclusive transport company means public commute options for Jamaicans in all parishes."

