‘New Limb, New Life’ programme brings mobility to amputees Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
14 hrs ago

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton (right), looks on while Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) member, Eathon Miller (left), gets his prosthetic leg fitted by Senior Prosthetic Technician with Surgix Jamaica, Alistaire Clarke (centre). (Photo: JIS)

The ‘New Limb, New Life’ programme is giving amputees a new lease on mobility, while also raising awareness about preventing debilitating diseases, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has said.

Under the $50 million initiative, prosthetic legs and arms are being provided to qualified amputees who have lost limbs due to health conditions or trauma.

The programme “is giving a number of Jamaicans the opportunity to move around and to be mobile,” Tufton said last week at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in St Andrew where he saw persons being fitted for prosthetics.

He emphasised that a key part of the programme is educating the public about healthy lifestyles, since most amputations result from non-communicable diseases like diabetes.

“The programme is intended to educate the public about diabetes because 95 per cent of people who lose a limb, it is because of complications with diabetes. So, a big part of the programme is not just to replace a limb,” he said.

The minister announced the ‘New Limb, New Life’ initiative in Parliament on May 3. 

In August, he signed a memorandum of understanding with Labour and Social Security Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, to collaborate with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities in identifying beneficiaries.

To qualify, applicants must be 13 to 60 years old, registered with the disabilities council, and assessed as suitable by the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre or an orthopedic surgeon.

