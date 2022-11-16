New Marathon Insurance platform provides access to low-cost coverage Loop Jamaica

Marathon Insurance Brokers is giving easy access to low-cost coverage to all public transport operators and commuters, including taxis, coasters and minibuses, minivans, trucks and other vehicles.

‘WHATEVER YOU DRIVE” 24/7 is a new offering by the insurance brokerage firm to slash coverage costs, simplify insurance processes and make premium payments more affordable for clients.

The new platform can provide clients with commercial and private insurance quotations while delivering these values 24/7 – from the convenience of their homes.

“Marathon is the only insurance broker with a product that can get the consumer a quote from over 10 insurance companies on car, taxi, minibus, coaster, truck, trailer, crane, motorcycles – ‘whatever you drive'”, MIB Chief Executive Officer – Levar Smith said.

The new MIBInsure platform will save Marathon clients up to 60 per cent or more on motor premiums and allow them up to nine months to pay.

The hi-tech portal presents a super highway of benefits, easing the burden of insurance renewals as it clusters all possible discounts and benefits available from every provider within the local insurance sector in one place. This allows clients to choose the best fit for their vehicles, their passengers/customers and their pockets.

MIB’s electronic system will give full access to transport operators to compare rates across the broad spectrum of insurance providers.

Clients can also receive timely automated renewal notices detailing all competitive rates to their existing policies so that they can make decisions in their best interest.

They can also print their own cover note, renew their policies, and report their claim online.

“This product allows insurance companies to compete for private and commercial motor business from consumers. It is about serving the insurance industry from the point of view of the insured. Our people need a break from the economic stress, and Marathon will always do what is best for our clients,” Smith said.