New Most Honourable: 3 receive Freedom of Barbados honour Loop Barbados

Prominent Barbadian businessman Ralph ‘Bizzy’ Williams is one of the three Barbadians who will receive the island’s highest honour – Freedom of Barbados – today, November 30.

Ian St Clair Carrington, and Elton Deighton Mottley are also the top awardees for the designation from President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason.

Carrington has been recognised for his exceptional leadership of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme and Mottley for his promotion of the cultural arts and fostering national identity.

Meanwhile, Williams was honoured for his outstanding contribution as an entrepreneur and a pioneer of the green economic development in Barbados.

The Freedom of Barbados is designated those who contributed extraordinary service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or to humanity at large.

Honorary Consul for India, Dr Philomena Ann Moline-Harris will receive the Order of the Republic for her sterling contribution to medicine and service to the Indian community. This honour will also be awarded to Christopher Mark Gibbs of the Merrymen for his contribution to the entertainment industry and sports.

Dr Christopher Fitzherbert Hackett is the third recipient of the Order of the Republic, for his stellar career as a Barbadian international public servant serving as Ambassador at the United Nations and his contribution to sustainable development.

The Honorary Order of the Republic has been conferred to Gurdip Bath, for arranging the logistics and facilitating the transportation of 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India to Barbados, in February 2021. Thus, allowing us to commence our vaccination programme against COVID-19.

For meritorious service to Barbados and the community, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Florence Edith Wyndham Gitten will receive the Gold Award of Achievement for his contribution to nursing, the military and disaster emergency management.

Five person will be conferred with the Gold Trident of Excellence.

These include:

Kathy Bernadette Harris for her service to the underprivileged children and families of the Westbury, St Michael community;William Hinds for his pioneering work in photovoltaic energy in Barbados;Wayne Orville for his decades of service to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and animal rescue;Dr Michael Fookery for his contribute to the field of medicine and anaesthesiology and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital;and Mark St Hill for his contribution to retail and banking in Barbados and throughout the region.

The Silver Trident of Excellence will be bestowed to:

Annette Patricia Beckett, for her stellar representation of Barbados in Netball, internationally and for her efforts as an administrator to improve the sport; Selwyn Lloyd Brooks, JP for his sterling contribution to engineering and in the field of disaster management; Janette Soleta Lynton for her outstanding work and efforts to assist persons living with cancer in Barbados; Kenneth Carlisle Went for his outstanding activism and contribution to the development of the utilities and telecommunications industries in Barbados;and Peter Mark Zephirin for his outstanding civic duties and entrepreneurial spirit whilst building a sustainable Barbadian business brand.

The honouraries for the Barbados Service Star are:

Orville Best for his outstanding service to the Parliament of Barbados and to the community.Lemuel Edward Daniel for his meritorious service to the Barbados Workers’ Union. Adrian Walter Donovan for his outstanding service to sports development in Barbados.Edith Loretta Edgar, JP for her stellar contribution to the development of the Barbados Public Service in her role as an Executive Secretary. Owen Oliver Moore for his dedication and service to the fishing industry in Barbados and the region.Peirson Sylvester Springer for his dedicated service to the church and the community, in particular to the Seventh Day Adventists. Bonnie Michelle Leonce for her dedication to the empowerment and integration of the deaf community into mainstream society in Barbados.

The recipients of the Barbados Service Medal are:

Major Irvin Alwin Boyce, JP for his outstanding contribution to the teaching profession and his dedicated service to the Barbados Defence Force, in particular, the Barbados Cadet Corps. Granville Joubert Carter for his contribution as a longstanding advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities and his commitment to working with persons who are visually impaired. Lavonne Othella Goodman, JP for her outstanding community service to urban Barbados. Wendy Andria Knight-Hunte, J.P. for her outstanding contribution in the field of banking.Pauline Yvonne Ross for her dedicated community service.Janice Yvonne Smitten for her contribution of over 40 years working to help persons with disabilities.Trevor Antonio Thorpe, JP for his service as a media practitioner and his contributions to the development of motorsports in Barbados.

For acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances, Barbados Bravery Medal honoraries are:

Shaquan Shakian Ian Price for placing himself at risk while preventing extreme loss of property and loss of life, from a house fire in Eastmond Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael. Mitchell David Curtis Roach for placing himself at risk while preventing extreme loss of property and loss of life, from a house fire in Eastmond Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael. Kerriesha Kimberley Skeete for her unselfish act of bravery towards a senior citizen while preventing loss of life from a seizure which occurred on public transportation.