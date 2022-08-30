New MSC cruise ship to dock in Jamaica for the festive season Loop Jamaica

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise brand, has completed the first intensive systems tests of its innovatively designed cruise ship – MSC Seascape – ahead of its docking in Jamaica for the festive season.

The ship will be MSC Cruises’ fourth Seaside-class ship and second in the Seaside EVO subclass built by Fincantieri in Italy, which is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups.

The Seaside EVO ships are an evolution of the innovative and popular Seaside class with striking design features, stunning public spaces, and exciting new experiences for guests.

The 169,400 GT ship will be delivered to MSC Cruises in late November and will come into service in December 2022, sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean. Its first Caribbean stop will include the Bahamas before later docking in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

“Seeing our new US flagship achieve another major milestone on the way to delivery is incredibly exciting for all of us here at MSC Cruises. Guests love our ongoing commitment to bring the newest and most advanced ships to the US because it gives them access to the very best cruising has to offer,” President of MSC Cruises USA, Rub?n A. Rodr?guez said.

“MSC Seascape takes everything that’s fantastic about our Seaside-class ships and makes it even better, and sending her to gorgeous destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve creates an unbeatable vacation experience–on land and at sea,” he continued.

The new ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries: the first of which is Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The path of the second trip will include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.