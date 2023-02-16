New National Cybersecurity Authority to be established Loop Jamaica

The Government will be establishing a new National Cybersecurity Authority that will develop national cybersecurity policies, monitor cyber threats, provide skills training, and develop human capital.

This will be facilitated with funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Governor-General, His Excellency, Patrick Allen, made the disclosure during his delivery of the Throne Speech at the opening of the 2023/24 session of Parliament at Gordon House on February 14.

The Governor-General pointed out that the Regulations under the Data Protection Act 2020 is being finalised.

Outlining the priority programmes and policies to be pursued by the Government in 2023/24, he informed that Cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Broadband Network as a national development project.

Noting that it is the second of its kind, the Governor-General said implementation of this project will allow access to technology islandwide.

In addition, with the assistance of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Government developed a Strategic Framework to guide the introduction of electric mobility in Jamaica. This was approved by Cabinet in March 2022, along with Fiscal Incentives in June 2022.

The Electric Vehicle Policy is scheduled for completion by June 2023.

“The Government will also be pursuing the development of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Guidelines for Government buildings,” the Governor-General informed.

Other legislative priorities include the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill and the Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Bill. This is intended to improve the regulatory framework of the petroleum sector.