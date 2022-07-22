New national strategy for global digital services sector | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Cabinet has approved the implementation of a new national strategy to develop the Global Digital Services (GDS) sector.

This strategy will provide a blueprint for the expansion of the industry and will support the development and diversification of outsourcing in Jamaica.

The strategy will guide Jamaica as the island looks to increase exports of high-value digital services, attract investments, and exploit new industry trends and technological progress.

It will help to reposition Jamaica as a destination for higher-value digital services, encourage more employment along the outsourcing value chain, improve sector revenue generation, and support the growth of domestic entrepreneurship within the digital services space.

To this end, the cabinet has approved the establishment of the Global Digital Services Sector Task Force under the chairmanship of Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Hill noted that the previous focus within the Global Services Sector was to lay the groundwork to build the industry, promote the sector to investors, and implement policies and incentives to create a business-friendly ecosystem.

Now, with an expanded focus on the Global Digital Services Sector, Hill said the government aims to continue its work, but the priorities have expanded to include the increase of the export of high-value mainly digital services.

He disclosed that the government believes this approach will help to increase significantly the employment of many more Jamaicans and hard currency revenues.

More than 50,000 persons work in the outsourcing sector, employed to over 70 GSS companies, with a cumulative annual revenue of over US$900 million.

Jamaica’s trade and investment promotions agency, JAMPRO, will serve as the secretariat with the responsibility to execute the strategy.

The agency’s President, Diane Edwards said, “JAMPRO will collaborate with industry stakeholders to implement numerous initiatives incorporated in the strategy. This is really a holistic approach, and will require the participation of several parties to achieve our goals for the sector.”

To reposition Jamaica as a higher-value destination, JAMPRO will work with the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), the Jamaica Technology & Digital Alliance (JTDA), government ministries and other entities to increase awareness in overseas markets of the island’s service delivery capabilities.

JAMPRO will also continue to work with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, educational institutions, and industry bodies to develop the necessary talent pool required for higher value services, digital services, and information technology careers.

Initiatives such as the Global Services Sector Project’s Skills Upgrade Strategy, and the Amber/HEART NSTA Coding Academy will help to upskill Jamaicans in areas such as management and leadership; IT infrastructure, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity; communication; digital marketing; software development and integration; critical and analytical thinking; and human-centred and interaction design. This will contribute to growing employment within the industry.

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority and the ICT Authority will also be involved in initiatives ranging from easing market entry for service providers to improving cost competitiveness and enhancing the quality of telecom service.

Other collaborations will prioritize increased involvement of domestic service providers in the export of services and will connect domestic small and medium-sized enterprises with foreign service providers to take advantage of opportunities in the global value chain.

Edwards said JAMPRO was confident that this new strategy would keep Jamaica on its path of rapid expansion in the GDS sector, as it recommends the execution of measures that will protect the industry from vulnerabilities like natural and man-made challenges, and from stagnancy. The strategy will ensure that Jamaica is continuously meeting the current and future needs of the industry and its clients.

She said, “While we have seen significant growth in outsourcing in Jamaica, it is important for us to continue advancing in our approach and activities to cement Jamaica’s role as a noted GDS destination for years to come. Through this proactive initiative, I believe Jamaica will continue to grow, and we will see a positive impact on our economy.”