New nonstop flights from Chicago, Denver and St Louis to Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will be welcoming three new services from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), Denver International Airport (DEN), and St Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) starting February 2023.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is extremely happy to be working with Frontier Airlines, which has continued to demonstrate a solid commitment to Jamaica by increasing our connectivity. The industry is returning to growth and airline partnerships like this contribute significantly to that progress,” said Odette Dyer, regional director, JTB.

Odette Dyer, regional director, Jamaica Tourist Board, with William Evans, head of airline distribution, Frontier Airlines, following the airline’s recent announcement of three new nonstop services from Montego Bay to Chicago, Denver and St Louis.

With the new service, Frontier will provide a total of eight nonstop destinations from MBJ. Frontier will also be the only airline connecting MBJ to DEN with nonstop service.

“We are excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans and we are particularly happy about the service from Denver, which will serve to allow deeper penetration of our marketing efforts in the western and south-western sides of the United States, providing connectivity for all the western markets including California, Seattle, Portland, Denver, and Utah,” said Donovan White, director of tourism.

“This new service will be a huge draw for Americans who reside in or near these major metropolitan areas and want to escape winter to come enjoy some sunshine and warm Jamaican hospitality,” said Daniel Shurz, senior VP of commercial, Frontier Airlines.