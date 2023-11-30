New police constables urged to apply their training on the job Loop Jamaica

New Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) constables are being urged to call on their training as they undertake the task of serving and protecting the people of Jamaica.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, who made the call while addressing a passing-out parade at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St Catherine on Wednesday (November 29), told the 290 new recruits that their training has equipped them to effectively navigate any challenge they may encounter.

“The complexities of the environment that you, our newest members, will be stepping into, are significant, and it is essential to be prepared for the journey ahead.

“Your training has equipped you with the skills, knowledge and resilience necessary to navigate these challenges. I encourage you to always apply your training effectively, making it be the compass that guides you through the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of policing in today’s society,” the minister said.

Chang, in his charge to the graduates, urged them to embrace integrity, professionalism and accountability, and to let these values be the armour that shields them from the negative forces they may encounter.

He noted that the principles that were instilled in them during their time at the NPCJ provide the foundation on which they can build successful and impactful careers.

He told them to always remember that their presence in communities is not just as a figure of authority, but a symbol of hope and security, noting that not only will their actions shape the perception of law enforcement generally, but also contribute to building trust with citizens.

Chang reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring a robust legislative framework to support the work of law enforcement.

He said the laws must empower the police to effectively carry out their duties while safeguarding the rights of citizens.

In noting that the prevalence of violence in the society “has reached epidemic proportions, presenting us with significant challenges,” Chang said the Government recognises that a multifaceted solution is needed, entailing social investment in the most vulnerable and underserved communities.

This, he said, includes allocating resources for education, social services, employment opportunities and community development, “to create an environment where the seeds of violence find it difficult to take root”.

In elaborating, he said: “Together, with an effective police force, a robust legislative framework and strategic social investments, we can overcome the challenges we face and build a society where safety and justice prevail.”