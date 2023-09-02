New rates for rafting on the Rio Grande Loop Jamaica

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has announced new rates for rafting on the Rio Grande, one of Jamaica’s iconic attractions.

The new rates come into effect on Friday, September 1, and will see the cost for a long trip moving from $7,300 to $12,000 and a short trip from $6,000 to $10,000.

TPDCo Director for Product Development and Community Tourism, Lionel Myrie, told JIS News that the increase is part of efforts to offset operational costs and combat illegal rafting on the Rio Grande.

He noted that there are some illegal operators on the river who negatively impact legitimate operations.

“In an attempt to cut down on illegal operations, we have decided to grant the ones who are operating legally an increase as it relates to the payout that they get from a trip that they offer,” Mr. Myrie said, adding that “the only way we could do that is to do an increase where the rates are concerned”.

He further emphasized that payments are only to be made at the Rafters Rest or Berrydale offices at the attraction.

Rafting on the Rio Grande is managed by the TPDCo. For booking inquiries or further information, persons may visit TPDCo’s website at https://www.tpdco.org/ or contact Mr. Myrie at 876-416-6031.