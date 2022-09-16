New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake Loop Jamaica

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake is back in Jamaica’s national senior men’s football squad.

Blake was surprisingly left out of the Reggae Boyz’ squad announced last week to play an international friendly against Argentina on September 27 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, USA.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) came under pressure since the squad was announced, and many felt that the decision to leave out Blake, who is usually the Reggae Boyz’ captain and first-choice goalkeeper, wasn’t based on his form.

But less than a week after the squad was released, Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrimsson, who was unveiled as the new Reggae Boys’ head coach at a press conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Friday, said that Blake is now a part of the squad.

There are three other goalkeepers in the squad including Riverhounds custodian Jahmali Waite.

This is the second call-up to the senior team for Waite, who was called into camp with the Reggae Boyz in June.

Currently, in his first season in the professional ranks with the Hounds, Waite has conceded 15 goals in 16 appearances so far this season.

His most recent appearance was another clean sheet, as the Hounds played front-running Louisville City FC to a scoreless draw at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

Waite is currently sixth among Golden Glove-eligible goalkeepers with a 0.96 goals-against average this season. The 23-year-old has made 25 saves and seven shutouts while helping the Hounds reach the USL Championship Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Dillon Barnes of Queens Park Rangers and Kemar Foster of Waterhouse are the other goalkeepers in the squad.