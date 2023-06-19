New senator criticises 23-year sentence for serial rapist Loop Jamaica

Newly appointed Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has said he would be “very interested” in hearing the view of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on what many consider to be a relatively lenient sentence handed down to confessed serial rapist, Davian Bryan.

Bryan, who was convicted of raping three girls — ages nine, 13 and 16 — was in May sentenced to 23 years in prison in the St Thomas Parish Court.

His crimes held the country captive for several weeks after he abducted and raped the nine- and 13-year-old girls just days apart in Bath, St Thomas, fuelling a massive search for him that was joined by hundreds of residents. He reportedly raped the 16-year-old in the adjoining parish of Portland where he lived.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has described the sentence as inadequate, insisting that a more appropriate sentence would have been life imprisonment.

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley (File photo)

Fitz-Henley, in his maiden presentation in the Senate as he opened the 2023/24 State of the Nation Debate on Friday, noted that “the Jamaican justice system is an area where we have seen some positive developments, including the case cleared-up rate and the general efficiency of the system. And I think sections of our judiciary are to be applauded for working to achieve better outcomes.

“However, I cannot help but be of the view that from time to time, there are certain sentences… handed down, which are not acceptable. One such is the just over 20-year sentence handed down to serial and confessed rapist Davian Bryan, who, according to media publications, could be eligible for parole after 16 years,” Fitz-Henley added.

He argued that Bryan “raped and abused two (three) girls, brutally violated women, terrorised a community, and traumatised much of the country.

“I don’t find that sentence acceptable. And even as he’s vocal about matters concerning the executive and the legislature, which is his right to be, I’d be very interested in hearing the view of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on this matter,” Fitz-Henley said.

He posited that, at a minimum, the sentencing of Bryan “vindicates this administration’s preparedness to, where necessary, amend the laws and impose mandatory minimum penalties”.