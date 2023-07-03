New sneaker brand offers endless possibilities, no matter the outfit Loop Jamaica

A stylish sneaker brand that seeks to match any of its wearer’s outfit with just one pair of footwear was launched in Jamaica last weekend (July 1).

Quik Trenz, a line of contemporary soft shoes aimed mainly at the children’s market, allows for its facing to be removed and replaced with another of a different colour and design, thereby allowing the wearer to coordinate their footwear with any outfit.

The facing–which is the front part of the shoe with the laces–is fastened to the sneaker with Velcro, making switching one out for another extremely easy.

“The concept came about in 2021 during Covid, while I was cleaning out my son’s room and identifying clothes that he could no longer fit into,” Quik Trenz owner Shanneil McKay-Daley disclosed at the launch. “I identified an outfit he could wear to an outing, and I chose a pair of shoes to go with that outfit, but to my surprise, the shoes no longer fit.

“Then I saw a similar pair of shoes, but that never matched the outfit I wanted him to wear,” she said.

McKay-Daley then thought: “Wouldn’t it be great to be able to remove the facing of a smaller shoe to put on another shoe that fits him now?”

“That’s when I thought, ‘Hey, how about starting my own shoe brand?'” McKay-Daley told family, friends, and supporters gathered at the swanky launch at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Saturday.

After much research, she embarked on a UK course on how to start a shoe brand learned all she needed to bring Quik Trenz to life, including sampling, testing and manufacturing of the product in China.

“The mission of Quik Trenz is to allow creativity to be explored and imagination to be displayed and to bring the overspending on multiple shoes to an end. I had to give away most of my children’s shoes before they had the chance to wear them more than three times within a three-month period,” McKay-Daley explained.

On Saturday, thanks to the unwavering support of her family, including husband Weiden Daley, their children William and Arianna and her mother as well as numerous friends, former colleagues, designers, source agents, and critics, Quik Trenz was launched with all sales currently being online for the US market.

The stylish sneakers are priced at US$89.99 and US$99.99, depending on their size, and can be purchased through the website at www.quiktrenz.com for delivery by courier service.

“The shoe designs as well as the facings are currently geared towards kids, from sizes one to nine,” McKay-Daley said. “The aim is to buy one pair of shoes and have multiple facings for that shoe based on your own style, creativity and comfort.”

There are plans for the footwear to be made available in Jamaica soon.

Having been certified and working in human resource management and customer service for years with well-known entities, McKay-Daley has taken a leap of faith and quit her nine-to-five job.

“I have always had a creative and innovative mind and always asked how I could get things done without having to do it myself–think lazily, that’s how inventions are created,” a confident McKay-Daley said, knowing that Quik Trenz will be a success.