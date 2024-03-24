New trial date set for Bog Walk Gorge floodgate breach accused Loop Jamaica

A lack of legal representation has resulted in the trial of the two men who were captured in a video allegedly breaching the padlock of a floodgate in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine in 2022, being pushed back to June.

Bus operator Garth Brown and Glenroy Denton, an excavator operator, were scheduled to stand trial on Thursday in the St Catherine Parish Court.

However, the men had no attorneys to represent them at the trial.

Consequently, the matter was reset for trial on June 7, 2024.

The accused had their bail extended until then.

It was reported that the National Works Agency (NWA) ordered the closure of the floodgate in the vicinity of Dam Head in the gorge on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The agency said the gorge was flooded and was not safe to be accessed by vehicular traffic at the time, due to torrential rains associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

However, CCTV footage showed Denton and Brown trying to access the roadway via the gate by allegedly breaking the padlock.

Following a statement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that the men should be charged, they were arrested and subsequently booked for the relative offences.

Denton was first to be booked with the offence of malicious destruction of Government property, while Brown who turned himself over to the police, was charged with malicious destruction of Government property and unauthorised entry to a restricted area.

They were subsequently offered bail.