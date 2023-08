A new tropical depression has formed in the Central Atlantic.

The system is the 11th tropical cyclone of this year’s hurricane season.

Tropical Depression 11 (TD11) is located about 805 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the US National Hurricane Centre said in its forecast this afternoon.

NHC expect there to be a little change in TD 11’s intensity before it becomes a remnant low.