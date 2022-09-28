New tropical depression forms in the central tropical Atlantic Loop Jamaica

The 11th tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said TD11 developed in the central tropical atlantic about 1,110 kilometres west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

TD11 has maximum sustained winds that are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

NOAA

“Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm. However, weakening is expected by the end of this week, with the system dissipating by Saturday,” NHC said.

If the depression develops into a tropical storm, it will be called Julia.