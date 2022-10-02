New tropical wave east of the Windward Islands Loop Jamaica

There are now two tropical disturbances being monitored by the US National Hurricane Center (US NHC), with a tropical wave located east of the Windward islands.

The NHC in its 8 am update on Sunday said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has increased over the past day or so.

It said some gradual development of the wave is possible during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph.

The disturbance has a (low) 10 per cent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a (low) 20 per cent chance of formation through the next five days.

Several Caribbean islands are already keeping close watch over this disturbance.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services in its last 72-hour weather outlook said on Sunday, warm conditions are anticipated but by nightfall a tropical wave inches closer to the islands. This wave is expected to affect SVG by mid-Monday.

Meanwhile, The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, (DMCA) in Montserrat said it is closely monitoring Tropical Disturbance 2 (Yellow) several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with a Low Chance of development over the next five days as it tracks westward.

It noted at this time, the system is not a threat to Montserrat, and there are no watches or warnings issued for the island. However, the DMCA is encouraging residents and visitors to continue to monitor the DMCA and be prepared.

Dominica’s Meteorological Services in its 6 am Forecast on Sunday said unstable mid to upper-level conditions maintained by a trough system and lingering moisture are expected to support a few periods of cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area, during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, from Monday and into Tuesday, the passage of a tropical wave is projected to further increase the chance of showers and thunderstorm activity over the island. Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft along the eastern coast.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favourable for some gradual development during the next several days.

Therefore, a tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves westward, then turns northwestward or northward toward the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Disturbance one has a (low) 30 per cent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a (high) 70 per cent chance of formation through the next five days.