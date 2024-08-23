New Uber safety feature: Video recording for lessor partners

Uber launched in 2010 to solve a simple problem: How can you get a lease with just the touch of a button?

It’s been 14 years since Uber first launched, and under three years since it’s been active in Jamaica.

The app is available in over 10,000 cities worldwide in 70 countries on six continents.

Uber is available in Kingston, St Andrew, areas in St Catherine, and Montego Bay.

In its efforts to maintain the commitment to developing solutions that prioritise the safety of users and lessor partners, Uber has announced a new ‘video recording’ safety feature.

This feature will allow lessor partners to record lease interactions through their front-facing camera on their mobile phones via the app.

How does it work?

Lessor partners will see an indication in the Uber app when recording is happening, and users will be alerted that their lease could be recorded via notification in the app before they begin a lease.

‘In case of an incident such as an accident or dispute, lessor partners can send the video recording to Uber’s 24/7 support teams, facilitating the investigation so that the appropriate measures can be taken’.

This, according to Manuela Bedoya, Uber’s Safety Communications Manager for the Andean, Central America, and Caribbean regions.

Bedoya added that ‘this technology is designed with privacy protection in mind: the video file is encrypted and stored on the lessor partner’s device, so no one, not even the lessor partner, can access the recording unless they choose to attach it as part of a report to the app’s support team.’

One of Uber’s main areas of investment in recent years has been making lease records accessible and scalable.

This update is a part of the already available option to record audio during a lease.

A solution to quell safety concerns by providing an extra layer of peace of mind for both lessor partners and users on each lease.

The feature does not require any external device, incurs no additional costs, and involves no complex configurations.

When a report including an audio or video file is received, the support team will be able to decrypt the files and consider these records as part of their investigation process, to take appropriate measures in accordance with the Community Guidelines and Terms of Use of the application.

Privacy Features

– The footage will be encrypted so that it can only be sent as part of a report to Uber’s support team.

– Recordings are also encrypted and stored on the device

– Lessors partners or users cannot listen to or watch the recordings

– Uber has no access to the recordings until the reporter sends it as part of a support contact

