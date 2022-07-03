New, upcoming acts create stir at New Rules as Sherdon 1zone blazes | Loop Jamaica

The up and coming artistes delivered energetic performances for the thousands now gathered at the National Stadium car park, for dancehall artiste Alkaline’s New Rules Festival.

All performing on tracks, they’ve set the stage for a night of what many expect to be stellar performances as they had the audience rocking and singing ahead of the established acts later Saturday night.

Sherdon 1zone disregarded the ‘no expletive’ policy but delivered a spirited set at New Rules Festival on Saturday at the National Stadium. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Leading the way was Sherdon 1zone, who had the vuvuzela-blowing audience jumping with his expletive-laden performance, despite pleas from emcee Badda Bling to stop.

While a section of the audience reminded Sherdon 1zone about the ‘no expletives’ policy, his antics was welcomed by another portion of the crowd, which egged him on.

Women performers Pretti Pretti and Marcy Chin also delivered, as they engaged the audience for most of their set.

Pretti Pretti, dressed in a white studded two-piece outfit, received major support for ‘Dolly’, which had the audience singing along with her. The audience also showed her dancers some love.

Two patrons will be leaving the venue Saturday night with $5,000 more in each of their pockets, as they obliged when Marcy Chin requested dancers from the audience to challenge her dancers. The money was paid by members of the audience, after another request by Marcy Chin’s.

Kacique and Nvasion also created a stir in the audience, with the latter’s ‘Dem Gyal’ getting good reception.

Knaxx built a little vibes but was flat for most of his act.