New World Bank president to visit Jamaica this week on global tour Loop Jamaica

Newly appointed President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, is to visit Jamaica this week, kicking off a months-long global tour geared towards tackling the climate crisis and reinvigorating the global lender’s development mission.

The bank, in a release late last is week, said between June and December 2023, Banga will visit multiple countries in every region where the World Bank Group operates, with his visits to Jamaica and Peru this week marking the first steps “in his mission to write a new playbook for the 78-year-old institution”.

Banga is a former Mastercard CEO who took over his new job as the World Bank Group President on Friday, June 2.

“During the impact-focused tour, Banga will work to reimagine strategic partnerships with other multilateral banks and development organisations, work to identify barriers for private sector investment, deepen the relationships between the World Bank Group and the countries it serves, and identify opportunities to maximise impact through knowledge, financing, and technical assistance,” the World Bank stated.

Joining Banga on his visits to the World Bank Group’s operations in Jamaica and Peru will be Inter-American Development Bank President, Ilan Goldfajn.

Together, the two leaders are to “explore opportunities for greater collaboration and coordination to maximise the bank’s joint impact for people,” the World Bank added.

“Aspirations of people around the world are universal – people are eager to work and want a better life for their children and grandchildren. They want jobs, they want quality of life,” stated Banga in the release.

“However, there is a diversity of challenges and countries are experiencing them differently.

“The World Bank Group must reach out to all of them and we need a new playbook to do it. That is the road we are on,” he declared.

Over the course of the tour, Banga will visit small island states in the Pacific, as well as countries in Latin America and the wider Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, West and East Africa, Europe and Asia.

In his first day in office, the new president “asked staff to double down on development and join him in tackling intertwined global challenges,” the World Bank disclosed.

On that score, Banga invited staff to help him write “a new playbook”, think creatively, take informed risks, and forge new partnerships with civil society and multilateral institutions to achieve the institution’s ambitions.

Jamaica has had several visits by high-profile international officials in recent times, whether for official business or on vacation.

Banga is the second official from a prominent global development organisation to visit the country in only weeks.

United Nations Secretary-General, Ant?nio Guterres, visited Jamaica from May 14 to May 15, and had discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness on issues such as the climate crisis and aspects of regional security.