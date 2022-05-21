New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus

Millions of dollars worth of cable wires recovered in Portmore raid

7 COVID deaths, 393 new cases, 28.8% positivity rate recorded

Mbapp? to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid

Parchment clocks world-leading 13.09 at Birmingham Diamond League

Ja cited For best practices in UNESCO ‘Reshaping Policies’ report

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

JMEA warns of recession as BOJ raises interest rate again

10-year-old Mickayla bats for face-to-face school

Courthouses islandwide to receive facelift on Labour Day – CAD

Saturday May 21

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

38 minutes ago

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox, state health officials announced late Friday.

The unidentified patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.

New York City public health officials said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox, a rare virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms.

Testing ruled out the other case, the state Health Department said.

The apparent infection in New York comes as the World Health Organization has identified about 80 cases globally, and roughly 50 more suspected cases. Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed its first case of monkeypox on May 18.

New York state and city officials will try to determine how the New York patient was infected. City epidemiologists have begun reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the person.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus

Jamaica News

Millions of dollars worth of cable wires recovered in Portmore raid

Jamaica News

7 COVID deaths, 393 new cases, 28.8% positivity rate recorded

More From

Entertainment

Shenseea to pay tuition for two ‘college dropouts’

Celebrates second ‘Yeng Day’ by giving back to fans

See also

Jamaica News

Woman shot dead at wake, three others injured in St Catherine

8 shot by gunmen while preparing to bury loved ones in St Catherine in last 4 days

World News

Monkeypox: Is it being spread through sex?

Find out more about the disease and where it’s spreading

Sport

Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.
Thompson-Herah’s management agency stated that the decision was

Sport

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in a stacked women’s 100m field at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.
The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 11.12 seconds in a nail-biting finish a

Sport

Parchment clocks world-leading 13.09 at Birmingham Diamond League

Natoya Goule had to settle for third in the women’s 800m in 2:00.13

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols