New Zealand win T20I series against West Indies after tied 4th match Loop Jamaica

New Zealand women prevailed in a Super Over after a tie in the 4th T20I at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to take the series against West Indies women 3-1 with a game to spare.

Afy Fletcher took 2 for 16 as West Indies restricted New Zealand to 111 for 4 despite 49 not out from Amelia Kerr.

West Indies were in sight of a series-tying victory with four runs needed off the last over before Hayley Jensen dismissed Fletcher off the last ball of the final over to leave the game tied.

West Indies scored 15 runs in the Super Over with Natasha McLean hitting a boundary off Jensen.

However, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine hit a six off the first over bowled by Hayley Matthews, and then needing four off the last ball for the victory, smashed another six to seal a thrilling victory.

The 5th T20I will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Danesh Ramdhanie stood with fellow umpire Jacqueline Williams in the match.

The Match Referee was T&T’s Michael Ragoonath, a former FIFA Assistant Referee.

Summarized scores: New Zealand 111 for 4 (Kerr 49*, Fletcher 2/16) vs West Indies 111 for 0 (Nation 23, Devine 3 for 29). New Zealand won in a Super Over