Newcastle beat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup to end slump Loop Jamaica

Newcastle avoided an FA Cup upset by beating local rival Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the iconic knockout competition on Saturday.

Alexander Isak scored twice at the Stadium of Light after Dan Ballard’s own goal had given Newcastle a first-half lead.

Eddie Howe’s team went into the game having won just once in its past eight games — a slide that included being eliminated from the Champions League and League Cup. A derby against second-division Sunderland had been seen as a difficult encounter, but the visitors comfortably advanced to the fourth round.

“I never worried about the draw, I always thought it was a great draw — as long as we won it,” Howe said. “We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.”

Howe will hope victory provides a platform to turn the season around with the team 11 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification.

In front an intimidating Sunderland crowd, Newcastle were given an early advantage through Ballard’s own goal in the 35th minute.

Isak doubled the lead in the 46th — finishing from inside the box after Miguel Almiron’s assist — and completed the scoring with a penalty in the 90th.

It was the first derby between the teams since 2016 and the first time Newcastle has beaten Sunderland since 2011.

“It has been a long time since we’ve played this type of game,” Newcastle defender Dan Burn said. “If you can ask fans whether they would rather advance in the Champions League or beat Sunderland, I think they would pick beating Sunderland.”

LEICESTER ADVANCE

Leicester, which won the cup in 2021, beat Millwall 3-2 to advance to the fourth round.

The 2016 Premier League champions are enjoying an impressive season after being relegated from the top flight last year. Enzo Maresca’s team looks set to be promoted after building a 10-point lead atop division two and victory against Millwall was its 24th in 30 games in all competitions.

NON-LEAGUE HEROES

Non-league Maidstone can dream of a date with one of the giants of English football after beating third-division Stevenage 1-0.

Sam Corne’s penalty in the 45th settled the match.