Newcastle consign Arsenal to first loss in Premier League Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon scores during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal at St. James’ Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP).

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle handed Arsenal their first Premier League loss of the season by claiming a 1-0 win on Saturday through Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal that survived a long VAR check for three possible infringements.

A scrappy, niggly game was settled by a contentious goal in the 64th minute from Gordon, who slammed home a finish from close range after Arsenal defender Gabriel failed to clear under pressure from Joelinton.

There was a video review for the ball being out of play in the buildup, a possible foul on Gabriel and also offside, leaving the home fans incensed. The goal stood, however, and Newcastle held on in the face of late Arsenal pressure.

Tottenham are now the only unbeaten team remaining in the top flight ahead of their game against Chelsea on Monday.

Chances were few and far between at St. James’ Park, with the crowd mostly livened up by clashes between players – none more so than after Kai Havertz took out Sean Longstaff with a dangerous sliding tackle near the sideline. Havertz was booked, but so were three Newcastle players following their angry reactions.

Third-place Arsenal came closest when Declan Rice headed wide just before the goal.

Saudi-controlled Newcastle moved up to sixth place and are seven points behind leader Manchester City.

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

See also

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Sport

Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

Sport

Roshawn Clarke among finalists for World Athletics’ Rising Star Award

Jamaica’s 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke has been named one of the three finalists for the Men’s Rising Star Award by World Athletics, which recognizes the top Under 20 athletes of the year. The other fi

Sport

Olympic bronze medallist Ronald Levy reveals positive drug test

Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medalist Ronald Levy has publicly disclosed that he is the athlete who recently recorded an adverse analytical finding in a recent out-of competition drug test.
The 3

Sport

Ten Hag deems Rashford’s nightclub visit after City loss inappropriate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Marcus Rashford to go to a nightclub party after the team’s humiliating 3-0 derby defeat at home t

Jamaica News

Phillip Paulwell remembers slain daughter on her birthday

On what would have been his daughter Sarayah’s first birthday, veteran lawmaker Phillip Paulwell remembered her by sharing several photographs on his social media platforms.
“Happy birthday princes

 

