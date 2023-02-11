Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continue stuttering form Loop Jamaica

54 minutes ago

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, right, and West Ham United’s Nayef Aguerd battle for the ball, during an English Premier League match at St. James’ Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP, File).

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries ahead in the 30th minute and even though Almiron equalized in first-half stoppage time, Newcastle could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six league games.

It may have been worse had Trippier not cleared off the line from Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick in second-half stoppage time.

That ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the League Cup final only two weeks away.

Howe made his first return to the south-coast club since he departed in 2020 but a knock in training denied Callum Wilson the chance to face his old team, too.

Newcastle are in fourth place, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

