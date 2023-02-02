Newell High teacher who threatened to murder schoolboy suspended Loop Jamaica

A two-week suspension has been meted out to the Newell High School teacher who was caught on video issuing death threats to a student, while telling the boy that he had killed before.

The decision was made by the board of the St Elizabeth school following an emergency meeting last Friday, according to a Loop News source.

According to the source, the board referred the matter to its Personnel Committee, which made the recommendation. The two-week period of the suspension will give the committee time to report back with its findings and recommendations.

Prior to the suspension, the teacher was hit with several charges in accordance with the Education Regulations, Act 1980.

The specific charges against the teacher are:

Improper conduct within schoolConduct as may amount to professional misconduct

Following the outburst by the teacher, which also saw him chasing the student, group counselling sessions have since been held with the affected students.

“There was also a parent conference with students who were “critical to what unfolded”, the Loop News source said.

Education Minister Fayval Williams has previously described the teacher’s conduct as “unprofessional and inexcusable”. She said such behaviour lowers the professionalism of the teaching sector.

“This normalises violence in the minds of our students, and does not provide the kind of role model that the society expects of our teachers,” the minister said.

For her part, Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison said: “For a teacher, someone who is in a position of authority, to be threatening to murder a student in the classroom or anywhere for that matter, is the heights of an unacceptable behaviour.”