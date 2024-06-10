Newman urges ‘striking’ PPV operators to get back on the job Loop Jamaica

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) President, Egeton Newman, is urging taxi operators who have withdrawn their services to end their strike action.

In a release to the media on Monday, Newman said he has taken note of the withdrawal of public transportation services in several pockets across the Island, but said it is time for the operators to get back on the job.

“We are urging the operators who are presently on strike, not to disenfranchise the commuting public any longer. The point has been made, your voices have been heard. Let’s get back to work and we urge Government to do what is to be done for stability in the public transport sector,” Newman said.

He described the withdrawal of service ah being unfortunate, as the matter of the suspension of drivers’ licences after an accumulation of 10 demerit points is being discussed by the representatives of the Government and transport operators.

Interestingly, Newman said some of the very persons who are in meetings with the authorities are involved in the present protest action.

In noting that the issue of the demerit points is just one of many matters that need to be address with a matter of urgency, he advised that “we cannot be at the table and in the streets at the same time”.