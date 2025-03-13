Canada's new PM is sworn in as country deals with Trump's trade war 79 road fatalities so far this year, representing a 19% decrease Crisis in Haiti remains a key foreign policy concern – Johnson Smith Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76 JLP not a ‘run-with-it Government says Williams Cops launch search for man called Shark in Clarendon
Local News

News

07 April 2025
‘Pennie’ shot dead in Siparia

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Siparia on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Josiah Joseph, “alias Pennie”, of Quinam Road, Sip...

image

More Caribbean countries respond to new US tariffs

Caribbean nations are continuing to voice concern over newly imposed US tariffs that could threaten decades of economic partnership and preferential t...

Trinidadian held by ICE in New York raids

A Trinidadian man convicted of murder was one of 133 people detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement officials d...

Four die in single-vehicle crash in St Mary 

Four people died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Rio Nuevo main road in St Mary early on Saturday morning. T...

PM Young: I’m afraid of no one
01:21Play

PM Young: I’m afraid of no one

Prime Minister Stuart Young SC who is returning as the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) candidate for the constituency of Port of Spain ...

Kamla: No plans by UNC to devalue TT dollar
00:47Play

Kamla: No plans by UNC to devalue TT dollar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the United National Congress (UNC) has no plans to devalue the TT dollar, refuting claims made by the Pe...

Crime scene

Vendor ‘Bigga’ gunned down in St Ann

The St Ann police are probing the suspected murder of a popular vendor along a section of the Dunn’s River main road near Ocho Rios in the paris...

Nine shot, three fatally, in St James on Friday

Nine shot, three fatally, in St James on Friday

The St James police recorded the shooting of nine people, three fatally, in two separate incidents on Friday following a period of a reduction of murd...

Gavel

MP’s brother spared prison time re cocaine convictions

Robert Chin, a brother of North West Manchester Member of Parliament (MP), Mikael Phillips, was spared prison time on cocaine convictions last week wh...

Dr Shalauddin Ahmed - National Epidemiologist- Dominica

Dominica: Man dies from leptospirosis

A Dominican man has died of leptospirosis local media reported. Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria usually spread through the urine of infe...

More Caribbean countries respond to new US tariffs

Caribbean nations are continuing to voice concern over newly imposed US tariffs that could threaten decades of economic partnership and preferential t...

Caribbean countries respond to sweeping US tariffs

Caribbean countries were on Thursday sizing up the magnitude of the sweeping tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump on their respec...

More Caribbean countries respond to new US tariffs

Caribbean nations are continuing to voice concern over newly imposed US tariffs that could threaten decades of economic partnership and preferential t...

Commerce Minister Hon Emma Hippolyte

Govt of St Lucia taskforce meets on US tariffs

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Apr. 4, CMC –  The government of St. Lucia says talks are now being held with public and private sector stakeholders to develo...

